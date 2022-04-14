Kavari (KAVR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kavari (KAVR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kavari (KAVR) Information Kavari revolutionises crypto trading security through decentralized protection protocols. Our platform Provides automated risk assessment, transparent claims processing, and real-time portfolio monitoring for traders worldwide. Crypto trading protection faces challenges including risk assessment complexity, claims processing difficulties, and blockchain integration barriers, hindering widespread adoption. Kavari is a next-generation decentralized protection protocol designed to provide automated risk evaluation, transparent claims processing, and AI-powered coverage services to enhance crypto trading security through a scalable and trustless ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.kavari.io Whitepaper: https://docs.kavari.io

Kavari (KAVR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kavari (KAVR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.30K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 65.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 65.08K All-Time High: $ 0.00405396 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00065083

Kavari (KAVR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kavari (KAVR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAVR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAVR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

