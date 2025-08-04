Kavari Price (KAVR)
Kavari (KAVR) is currently trading at 0.00122046 USD with a market cap of $ 79.37K USD. KAVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kavari: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-5.28%
-51.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kavari revolutionises crypto trading security through decentralized protection protocols. Our platform Provides automated risk assessment, transparent claims processing, and real-time portfolio monitoring for traders worldwide. Crypto trading protection faces challenges including risk assessment complexity, claims processing difficulties, and blockchain integration barriers, hindering widespread adoption. Kavari is a next-generation decentralized protection protocol designed to provide automated risk evaluation, transparent claims processing, and AI-powered coverage services to enhance crypto trading security through a scalable and trustless ecosystem.
