Keefer Bunny (KFR) Tokenomics
Keefer Bunny (KFR) Information
Keefer Bunny is a community of cannabis enthusiasts and crypto lovers who are passionate about memecoins and the exciting world of $KFR! 🌿💸 With 4/20 falling on Easter this year, we’re ready to make this celebration unforgettable!We’ve built a reward system that benefits the top 50 holders through LP rewards on Meteora, and we’re always giving back with epic giveaways from our wallet, which holds Easter eggs full of surprises. 🥚
Keefer Bunny (KFR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Keefer Bunny (KFR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Keefer Bunny (KFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Keefer Bunny (KFR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KFR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KFR's tokenomics, explore KFR token's live price!
KFR Price Prediction
Want to know where KFR might be heading? Our KFR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.