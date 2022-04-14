KEK (KEKE) Tokenomics
KEK (KEKE) Information
Introducing KEK, the ultimate crypto meme project that combines the power of the ancient Egyptian god Kek with the modern online meme culture. Drawing its inspiration from the popular Cult of Kek meme, which is widespread on platforms such as 4chan and Twitch, this project aims to harness the forces of memetic magic to leave an indelible mark on the crypto world. By joining the KEK community, you will be able to revel in the delightful humor of our memes while immersing yourself in a vibrant and ever-expanding ecosystem of like-minded individuals.
The KEK project boasts a transparent and sensible tokenomics structure, with no taxes imposed on $KEKE transactions. Out of the total supply of 77,777,777,777,777 $KEKE tokens, a whopping 92.3% are allocated to the liquidity pool, with the LP tokens burnt and contract renounced. The remaining 7.7% are held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings and liquidity pools. KEK, the crypto god, ensures that its followers prosper by maintaining a thriving economy in which the faithful are generously rewarded. Join us in building the grand Empire of KEK, as we embark on an exciting journey to revolutionize the meme society and establish its dominance across the crypto realm.
KEK (KEKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KEK (KEKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KEK (KEKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KEK (KEKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEKE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KEKE's tokenomics, explore KEKE token's live price!
KEKE Price Prediction
Want to know where KEKE might be heading? Our KEKE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.