What is Keke (KEKE)

KEKE is the first frog memecoin ever deployed on Kaspa. KEKE was 100% fair-launched as the first frog KRC20 token on Kaspa at 2024-06-30 with no team-allocation. KEKE has no team, no roadmap, no pre-sale, no pre-allocation, no whitelist, no paid KOLs, no NFT, no tax, no airdrop, no giveaway, just pure memes. KEKE is a pure memecoin without the rhetorical flourishes, and is loved by many in the Kaspa community and beyond.

Keke (KEKE) Resource Official Website

Keke (KEKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Keke (KEKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KEKE token's extensive tokenomics now!