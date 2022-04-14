Kepithor (KEPI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kepithor (KEPI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kepithor (KEPI) Information Kepithor Token (KEPI) is the native utility token of the Kepithor ecosystem, a UK-based Web3 gaming network. KEPI powers an interconnected suite of blockchain games—such as Kingdom Karnage and Royal Rampage—enabling in-game purchases, and prize rewards. It’s designed for long-term sustainability with no fixed emissions, and it redistributes value through platform revenue and gameplay, rather than inflationary minting. Official Website: https://Kepithor.com Whitepaper: https://kepithor.gitbook.io Buy KEPI Now!

Kepithor (KEPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kepithor (KEPI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 174.87K $ 174.87K $ 174.87K Total Supply: $ 299.78M $ 299.78M $ 299.78M Circulating Supply: $ 38.32M $ 38.32M $ 38.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.37M $ 1.37M $ 1.37M All-Time High: $ 0.00474501 $ 0.00474501 $ 0.00474501 All-Time Low: $ 0.00150493 $ 0.00150493 $ 0.00150493 Current Price: $ 0.00456392 $ 0.00456392 $ 0.00456392 Learn more about Kepithor (KEPI) price

Kepithor (KEPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kepithor (KEPI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KEPI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KEPI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KEPI's tokenomics, explore KEPI token's live price!

