About Kermit As the world's most beloved Muppet and a true icon of pop culture, Kermit the Frog has won the hearts and minds of millions with his wit, charm, and relatable personality. Now, it's time for Kermit to take his rightful place as the king of the memecoin world. Introducing $KERMIT - a revolutionary new cryptocurrency that harnesses the full power of Kermit's global appeal to deliver incredible returns for investors.
Unlike other memecoins that have been plagued by controversy, $KERMIT has been launched stealthily with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt, and contract renounced. This means that you can invest in $KERMIT with complete confidence, knowing that your investment is safe and secure.
Backed by the full force of Kermit's memetic influence and his status as a more recognizable and beloved figure than even Pepe the Frog, $KERMIT is poised to take the crypto world by storm. With its innovative technology, rock-solid security, and unbeatable value proposition, $KERMIT is the ultimate investment for anyone who wants to make serious money in the world of cryptocurrency.
So, if you're ready to take your portfolio to the next level, don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Join the $KERMIT revolution today, and let Kermit show you the way to true financial freedom!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kermit (KERMIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kermit (KERMIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KERMIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KERMIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.