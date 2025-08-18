What is Kermit (KERMIT)

About Kermit As the world's most beloved Muppet and a true icon of pop culture, Kermit the Frog has won the hearts and minds of millions with his wit, charm, and relatable personality. Now, it's time for Kermit to take his rightful place as the king of the memecoin world. Introducing $KERMIT - a revolutionary new cryptocurrency that harnesses the full power of Kermit's global appeal to deliver incredible returns for investors. Unlike other memecoins that have been plagued by controversy, $KERMIT has been launched stealthily with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt, and contract renounced. This means that you can invest in $KERMIT with complete confidence, knowing that your investment is safe and secure. Backed by the full force of Kermit's memetic influence and his status as a more recognizable and beloved figure than even Pepe the Frog, $KERMIT is poised to take the crypto world by storm. With its innovative technology, rock-solid security, and unbeatable value proposition, $KERMIT is the ultimate investment for anyone who wants to make serious money in the world of cryptocurrency. So, if you're ready to take your portfolio to the next level, don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Join the $KERMIT revolution today, and let Kermit show you the way to true financial freedom!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kermit (KERMIT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kermit Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Kermit (KERMIT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Kermit (KERMIT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Kermit.

Check the Kermit price prediction now!

KERMIT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Kermit (KERMIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kermit (KERMIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KERMIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kermit (KERMIT) How much is Kermit (KERMIT) worth today? The live KERMIT price in USD is 0.00009191 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KERMIT to USD price? $ 0.00009191 . Check out The current price of KERMIT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kermit? The market cap for KERMIT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KERMIT? The circulating supply of KERMIT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KERMIT? KERMIT achieved an ATH price of 0.00534153 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KERMIT? KERMIT saw an ATL price of 0.000060 USD . What is the trading volume of KERMIT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KERMIT is -- USD . Will KERMIT go higher this year? KERMIT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KERMIT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Kermit (KERMIT) Important Industry Updates