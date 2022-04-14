KEY (KEY) Information

KeyChain is the world's first public chain protocol with "full dimensional intelligence" as its core. It deeply integrates layered heterogeneous architecture, anti quantum security, zero latency cross chain interoperability protocol, and environment adaptive consensus mechanism, aiming to break through the "impossible triangle" of blockchain and build a high-performance underlying infrastructure that supports tens of thousands of TPS, millisecond level confirmation, and zero friction cross ecological collaboration in the Web3.0 era. The key to unlocking blockchain and the future world for everyone, while KEY Public Chain creates permissionless blockchain suitable for institutions and developers, making wallets and financial instruments more accessible without compromising the core principles of decentralization. The KEY chain will build a self evolving, infinitely scalable, and seamless blockchain infrastructure that connects the real and digital worlds.