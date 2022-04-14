Discover key insights into KIM Token (KIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

KIM Token (KIM) Information

Kim has been built as a highly efficient and customizable protocol, allowing both builders and users to leverage our custom infrastructure for deep, sustainable, and adaptable liquidity.

Kim moves beyond the traditional design of DEXs to focus on offering a custom approach that prioritizes the community and ecosystem.

By leveraging Mode's unique approach to sequencer fee sharing, Kim is able to provide projects with greater incentives.