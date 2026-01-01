Which blockchain network does Kind Cat Token run on?

Kind Cat Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KIND?

The token is priced at ₹0.14625023603597715000, marking a price movement of 20.24% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Kind Cat Token belong to?

Kind Cat Token falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare KIND with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Kind Cat Token?

Its market capitalization is ₹141007819.2587882895000, placing the asset at rank #3319. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KIND is currently circulating?

There are 960704684.2796544 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Kind Cat Token today?

Over the past day, KIND generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Kind Cat Token fluctuated between ₹0.117648504377795930000 and ₹0.170580128052951925000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.