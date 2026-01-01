What is the current trading price of KindnessCoin?

KindnessCoin (KIND) is currently priced at ₹0.03166633189962165000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 8.87% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing KindnessCoin's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Charity,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in KIND?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is KindnessCoin's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5191 with a market capitalization of ₹31664706.5960168790000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about KIND?

With 999935798.798947 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to KindnessCoin's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.02601388714080695000 and ₹0.034292100167773910000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does KindnessCoin stack up against similar assets?

Against other Charity,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, KIND continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.