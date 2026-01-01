KindSoul Price Today

The live KindSoul (KNS) price today is $ 0.00152995, with a 56.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00152995 per KNS.

KindSoul currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,432,945, with a circulating supply of 932.13M KNS. During the last 24 hours, KNS traded between $ 0.00095466 (low) and $ 0.00168139 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00168139, while the all-time low was $ 0.00016224.

In short-term performance, KNS moved -1.05% in the last hour and +276.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KindSoul (KNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.43M$ 1.43M $ 1.43M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.53M$ 1.53M $ 1.53M Circulation Supply 932.13M 932.13M 932.13M Total Supply 996,404,118.702227 996,404,118.702227 996,404,118.702227

The current Market Cap of KindSoul is $ 1.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KNS is 932.13M, with a total supply of 996404118.702227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.53M.