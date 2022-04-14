KING MYCO ($MYCO) Information

$MYCO is a Solana-born memecoin led by King Myco, the mystical mushroom monarch of the underground rebellion. Fueled by bioluminescent spores and decentralized weirdos, $MYCO spreads like mycelium—fast, unstoppable, and rooted in meme magic.

Join the fungal uprising. Stay weird. 🍄👑

#FungalFi #MYCO #Solana #StayWeird

The $MYCO coin is a memecoin associated with King Myco, a character representing the Fungal Rebellion against superficiality and centralized systems. It is described as a living ecosystem inspired by fungal networks, symbolizing connection, resilience, and growth. The coin is characterized by its bioluminescent spores and aims to spread like mycelium, emphasizing its unstoppable nature and meme magic.