What is Kinto (K)

Kinto is the modular exchange. Access the best opportunities in DeFi through our tailored blockchain and non-custodial smart wallet, engineered for maximum security and seamless user experience. The modular exchange has the following layers from top to bottom: 1. A non-custodial smart wallet that is fully recoverable and allows you to access the crypto ecosystem freely. Account abstraction is a must to be able to bundle users transactions and abstract gas costs. 2. An identity layer that meets compliance requirements but always keeps users in charge of their own data. User’s data is private and on-chain information is not linked to users PII. 3. An onramp/offramp layer that allows users to buy/sell crypto directly from their bank account or debit/credit cards. 4. A chain abstraction layer that allows you to connect to all the best protocols and primitives of DeFi, wherever they are. 5. A custom L2 rollup to provide gasless transactions and preserve the KYC/AML compliance requirements.

Kinto (K) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kinto (K) Tokenomics

