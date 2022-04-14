Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Tokenomics
Kintsu is a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid that transforms validator curation into a competitive governance game. Its mission is to strengthen Hyperliquid’s validator set and unlock new capital efficiency by turning staked HYPE into sHYPE — a fully composable liquid staking token for the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
Kintsu is built on CoreWriter, Hyperliquid’s system contract for bridging HyperCore and HyperEVM. CoreWriter ensures that liquid staking is not siloed to the EVM layer:
- Validator delegations, trading actions, and DeFi strategies all connect directly through CoreWriter.
- sHYPE can move seamlessly between HyperCore’s trading engine and HyperEVM’s DeFi applications.
- This makes sHYPE a natively composable collateral asset — one that aligns validator security with on-chain capital efficiency.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHYPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHYPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
