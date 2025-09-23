What is Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE)

Kintsu is a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid that transforms validator curation into a competitive governance game. Its mission is to strengthen Hyperliquid’s validator set and unlock new capital efficiency by turning staked HYPE into sHYPE — a fully composable liquid staking token for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Kintsu is built on CoreWriter, Hyperliquid’s system contract for bridging HyperCore and HyperEVM. CoreWriter ensures that liquid staking is not siloed to the EVM layer: - Validator delegations, trading actions, and DeFi strategies all connect directly through CoreWriter. - sHYPE can move seamlessly between HyperCore’s trading engine and HyperEVM’s DeFi applications. - This makes sHYPE a natively composable collateral asset — one that aligns validator security with on-chain capital efficiency.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) How much is Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) worth today? The live SHYPE price in USD is 48.58 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SHYPE to USD price? $ 48.58 . Check out The current price of SHYPE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kintsu Staked Hype? The market cap for SHYPE is $ 359.04K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SHYPE? The circulating supply of SHYPE is 7.37K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SHYPE? SHYPE achieved an ATH price of 53.2 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SHYPE? SHYPE saw an ATL price of 45.35 USD . What is the trading volume of SHYPE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SHYPE is -- USD . Will SHYPE go higher this year? SHYPE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SHYPE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

