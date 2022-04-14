KIP (KIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KIP (KIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KIP (KIP) Information Founded by AI PhDs and veterans, KIP Protocol is a decentralized AI framework for owners of AI apps, models and knowledge bases to deploy, connect and monetise their AI assets in Web3. It solves critical but neglected problems faced by AI developers to build decentralized AI products. A past winner of the Chainlink hackathon, the technology underlying KIP Protocol has been battle-tested commercially since 2022, and KIP boasts clients ranging from governments, NGOs, universities and large Web3 organisations. KIP tech is also used in innovative B2C platforms launching tokenised AI Agents, putting KIP at the cutting edge of DeAI development. Official Website: https://kip.pro Buy KIP Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.05M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.96B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.36M
All-Time High: $ 0.0447057
All-Time Low: $ 0.00046189
Current Price: $ 0.00053518

KIP (KIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KIP (KIP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIP's tokenomics, explore KIP token's live price!

