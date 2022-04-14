KIRI (KIRI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KIRI (KIRI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KIRI (KIRI) Information Kiri represents the fusion of AI and art, embodying hyperstition by creating agents that influence culture and drive speculative futures. Working at Mr. AI and Luma Labs, Kiri leverages AI to shape artistic expression, acting as a "hyperstition maxi" who turns ideas into self-fulfilling realities. This project explores how AI can shape culture, redefine creativity, and manifest visionary narratives through emergent technologies. Official Website: https://kiri-sol.vip/

KIRI (KIRI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KIRI (KIRI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.25K $ 55.25K $ 55.25K Total Supply: $ 999.52M $ 999.52M $ 999.52M Circulating Supply: $ 999.52M $ 999.52M $ 999.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.25K $ 55.25K $ 55.25K All-Time High: $ 0.00112305 $ 0.00112305 $ 0.00112305 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KIRI (KIRI) price

KIRI (KIRI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KIRI (KIRI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIRI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIRI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIRI's tokenomics, explore KIRI token's live price!

KIRI Price Prediction Want to know where KIRI might be heading? Our KIRI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

