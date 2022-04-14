Discover key insights into KITA ($KITA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

KITA ($KITA) Information

In a time where meme tokens dominate Base and Ethereum traffic, KITA offers a structured path forward. The project draws inspiration from anime, glitch aesthetics, and AI mythos to create a compelling brand while solving a key infrastructure gap: easy, on-chain token launches with built-in utility for a native token.

Through the KITA Next Terminal, creators can fully customize their token — including setting the initial market cap, total supply, swap fees, and liquidity configuration — all within a streamlined interface.