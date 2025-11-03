KITO (KITO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00025096 $ 0.00025096 $ 0.00025096 24H Low $ 0.00029821 $ 0.00029821 $ 0.00029821 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00025096$ 0.00025096 $ 0.00025096 24H High $ 0.00029821$ 0.00029821 $ 0.00029821 All Time High $ 0.00032925$ 0.00032925 $ 0.00032925 Lowest Price $ 0.0000344$ 0.0000344 $ 0.0000344 Price Change (1H) -6.86% Price Change (1D) -13.77% Price Change (7D) +55.73% Price Change (7D) +55.73%

KITO (KITO) real-time price is $0.00025073. Over the past 24 hours, KITO traded between a low of $ 0.00025096 and a high of $ 0.00029821, showing active market volatility. KITO's all-time high price is $ 0.00032925, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000344.

In terms of short-term performance, KITO has changed by -6.86% over the past hour, -13.77% over 24 hours, and +55.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KITO (KITO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 244.76K$ 244.76K $ 244.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 244.76K$ 244.76K $ 244.76K Circulation Supply 975.26M 975.26M 975.26M Total Supply 975,263,103.97 975,263,103.97 975,263,103.97

The current Market Cap of KITO is $ 244.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KITO is 975.26M, with a total supply of 975263103.97. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.76K.