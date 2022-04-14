Kitsumon ($KMC) Tokenomics
Kitsumon is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game in the mold of mainstream hits like Pokemon and DotA. But it diverges from those titles in a major way. It features a unique in-game economy fed by NFT assets. Through that economy, it facilitates play-to-earn gameplay mechanics that turn it into a lucrative proposition for players.
The play-to-earn aspect of Kitsumon extends well beyond the swapping of its titular creatures, called Kitsu. In fact, almost everything players do in the game yields NFTs they own and can use as they see fit. And there's no shortage of things to do in the game. Players can choose to engage in a variety of professions – or all of them – to master new abilities and create products to support their Kitsu collections. For example, they can become farmers to grow crops, who sell these to chefs who create delicious meals for Kitsu. They can learn alchemy to master potion-making, using the resulting consumables to boost their Kitsu's performance in battle.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kitsumon ($KMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $KMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $KMC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
