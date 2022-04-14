Kitsumon ($KMC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kitsumon ($KMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Kitsumon ($KMC) Information

Kitsumon is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game in the mold of mainstream hits like Pokemon and DotA. But it diverges from those titles in a major way. It features a unique in-game economy fed by NFT assets. Through that economy, it facilitates play-to-earn gameplay mechanics that turn it into a lucrative proposition for players.

The play-to-earn aspect of Kitsumon extends well beyond the swapping of its titular creatures, called Kitsu. In fact, almost everything players do in the game yields NFTs they own and can use as they see fit. And there's no shortage of things to do in the game.  Players can choose to engage in a variety of professions – or all of them – to master new abilities and create products to support their Kitsu collections. For example, they can become farmers to grow crops, who sell these to chefs who create delicious meals for Kitsu. They can learn alchemy to master potion-making, using the resulting consumables to boost their Kitsu's performance in battle.

Official Website:
https://kitsumon.com

Kitsumon ($KMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kitsumon ($KMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 74.26B
$ 74.26B$ 74.26B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 363.34K
$ 363.34K$ 363.34K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Kitsumon ($KMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kitsumon ($KMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $KMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $KMC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $KMC's tokenomics, explore $KMC token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.