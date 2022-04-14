KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics

KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into KleeKai (KLEE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

KleeKai (KLEE) Information

KleeKai was launched as a meme coin, however now sports a unique and addictive game ""KleeRun"" - a P2E game which is enjoyable for all ages!

This token was a fair-launch and rewards all holders with a 2% reflection feature that redistributes tokens among the holders every Buy, Swap & Sell.

The total supply of this token is (100 Quadrillion) 100,000,000,000,000,000 & to make this token more unique the liquidity has been burned complete to a dead address where it can no longer be withdrawn. This means, $KLEE is always going to be around & can not have the liquidity pulled from the pool - RUG pulls are not possible with this token.

Invest today in the future of Blockchain gaming!

Official Website:
https://klee.games/
Whitepaper:
https://klee-games.gitbook.io/documentation/

KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for KleeKai (KLEE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 450.85K
$ 450.85K$ 450.85K
Total Supply:
$ 100,000.00T
$ 100,000.00T$ 100,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 100,000.00T
$ 100,000.00T$ 100,000.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 450.85K
$ 450.85K$ 450.85K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of KleeKai (KLEE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KLEE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KLEE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KLEE's tokenomics, explore KLEE token's live price!

KLEE Price Prediction

Want to know where KLEE might be heading? Our KLEE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.