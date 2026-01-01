What is the current trading price of Koala Governance Token?

Koala Governance Token (KOALA) is currently priced at ₹2.008776834334222645000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -0.43% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Koala Governance Token's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Unit0 Network Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in KOALA?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Koala Governance Token's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5388 with a market capitalization of ₹27893189.5811457735000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about KOALA?

With 13885671.418466184 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Koala Governance Token's recent performance?

The price range between ₹2.008024679943792510000 and ₹2.019483070357428060000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Koala Governance Token stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Unit0 Network Ecosystem tokens, KOALA continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.