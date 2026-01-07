What is KOALA

Koala Governance Token (KOALA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Koala Governance Token (KOALA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Koala Governance Token (KOALA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Koala Governance Token (KOALA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 346.37K $ 346.37K $ 346.37K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 13.89M $ 13.89M $ 13.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.49M $ 2.49M $ 2.49M All-Time High: $ 0.04068139 $ 0.04068139 $ 0.04068139 All-Time Low: $ 0.01768077 $ 0.01768077 $ 0.01768077 Current Price: $ 0.02494021 $ 0.02494021 $ 0.02494021 Learn more about Koala Governance Token (KOALA) price Buy KOALA Now!

Koala Governance Token (KOALA) Information KoalaSwap is a fully decentralized DEX designed to attract and maximize trading volume through dynamic fees and volume-driven liquidity incentives. KoalaSwap combines the user experience of centralized exchanges with the freedom of DeFi: The more you trade, the lower your fee tier becomes—similar to CEX loyalty programs.

Liquidity providers are incentivized not just for TVL, but for the trading volume their liquidity generates, encouraging narrow-range liquidity and deeper order books.

This system creates a trading flywheel: better depth → lower slippage → more volume → more rewards → tighter liquidity. Official Website: https://koalaswap.app/

Koala Governance Token (KOALA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Koala Governance Token (KOALA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOALA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOALA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOALA's tokenomics, explore KOALA token's live price!

KOALA Price Prediction Want to know where KOALA might be heading? Our KOALA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KOALA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!