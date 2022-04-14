Discover key insights into KOHAKU (KOHAKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

KOHAKU (KOHAKU) Information

Kohaku was born straight out of Vitalik’s vision — the idea that Ethereum needs a cloak, not just armor.

It’s not another tool. It’s a guardian fox: the meme that reminds us security isn’t a feature, it’s the foundation.

Kohaku stands for:

Privacy as default.

Safety as culture.

Community as power.

Think of it as Ethereum’s shadow — watching, protecting, and making sure the future of finance can move without fear.

KOHAKU isn’t just a wallet. It’s the meme-driven reminder that in Ethereum, privacy = freedom.