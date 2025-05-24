KoKoK The Roach Logo

KoKoK The Roach Price (KOKOK)

USD

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Live Price Chart

$0.089714
$0.089714$0.089714
+12.40%(1D)

Price of KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Today

The live price of KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) today is 0.09061 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.12M USD. KOKOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KoKoK The Roach Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KoKoK The Roach price change within the day is +12.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 200.00M USD

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of KoKoK The Roach to USD was $ +0.01032606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KoKoK The Roach to USD was $ +2.7412606555.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KoKoK The Roach to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KoKoK The Roach to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01032606+12.86%
30 Days$ +2.7412606555+3,025.34%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of KoKoK The Roach: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07482
$ 0.07482$ 0.07482

$ 0.096159
$ 0.096159$ 0.096159

$ 0.096159
$ 0.096159$ 0.096159

-5.08%

+12.86%

+150.75%

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 18.12M
$ 18.12M$ 18.12M

--
----

200.00M
200.00M 200.00M

What is KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK)

About KoKoK In the wild world of crypto, KoKoK refuses to flee from risk. Once a struggling investor, it found its conviction and never looked back. Through crashes, liquidations, and endless FUD, KoKoK firmly held on the ground never backing down, never giving up. Losses came and went, but belief never faded.   Because in crypto, only the “unkillable” make it and KoKoK ain't going anywhere Tough, unkillable, never backing down. Hit me with whatever, I’m still standing.  Now it’s my turn to take over!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

