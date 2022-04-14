KOLS (KOLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KOLS (KOLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KOLS (KOLS) Information KOLS is the first SaaS platform built on the BONK ecosystem, delivering the most advanced token intelligence tools on Solana. It tracks top Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in real time, showing what they are buying, selling, and holding, along with performance metrics like PNL and ROI. KOLS also introduces BATTLE, the first real-time launchpad performance tracker, ranking platforms over different timeframes. Combined with in-depth analytics through INTEL, KOLS gives traders and investors an all-in-one hub for actionable insights and data-driven decisions. Official Website: https://kols.online Buy KOLS Now!

KOLS (KOLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KOLS (KOLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 298.57K $ 298.57K $ 298.57K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 298.57K $ 298.57K $ 298.57K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029857 $ 0.00029857 $ 0.00029857 Learn more about KOLS (KOLS) price

KOLS (KOLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KOLS (KOLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOLS's tokenomics, explore KOLS token's live price!

KOLS Price Prediction Want to know where KOLS might be heading? Our KOLS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KOLS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!