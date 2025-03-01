Krasnalcoin (KC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Krasnalcoin (KC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Krasnalcoin (KC) Information Polish memecoin. Through a fun form, we want to interest a wider group of potential users in blockchain technology. Our coin's name is humorous and often used ironically by financial advisors to mock crypto projects, with 'Gnomecoin' being seen as something small and without value. By embracing this name, we aim to prove them wrong in front of the entire Polish community, both enthusiasts and critics alike! Official Website: https://krasnalcoin.pl/ Whitepaper: https://krasnalcoin.pl/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/KC-Toilet-Paper.pdf Buy KC Now!

Krasnalcoin (KC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Krasnalcoin (KC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 143.21K $ 143.21K $ 143.21K Total Supply: $ 978.54M $ 978.54M $ 978.54M Circulating Supply: $ 978.54M $ 978.54M $ 978.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.21K $ 143.21K $ 143.21K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014635 $ 0.00014635 $ 0.00014635 Learn more about Krasnalcoin (KC) price

Krasnalcoin (KC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Krasnalcoin (KC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KC's tokenomics, explore KC token's live price!

