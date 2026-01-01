Kromatika Price (KROM)
The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00756949, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00756949 per KROM.
Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 623,867, with a circulating supply of 82.30M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00739468 (low) and $ 0.00769083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.00418518.
In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +4.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 623.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KROM is 82.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 758.02K.
During today, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ +0.0008603550.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ -0.0000363146.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ -0.000727932240973252.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008603550
|+11.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000363146
|-0.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000727932240973252
|-8.77%
In 2040, the price of Kromatika could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
KROM is a non-mintable ERC20 token with a fixed supply of 100 million tokens. The tokenomic model of KROM is deflationary by design. KROM is the utility token of the Kromatika Finance Dapp.
Kromatika Finance is a decentralized trading protocol enabling crypto traders to execute limit orders by utilizing the powerful concentrated liquidity feature of Uniswap v3. This feature makes it a useful Dapp by itself, but the real innovation is the ability to trade without swap fees, no price slippage, and with no risk of front-running bot attacks. KROM is the token that pays the service fee to unlock the limit order feature of Kromatika Finance Dapp. This means that by using KROM tokens, you not only get access to highly profitable limit orders on the DEX, but you will also earn extra fees on every trade thanks to the innovative approach to providing liquidity.
Kromatika Finance Dapp also benefits from an advanced MetaSwap Aggregator. This platform aggregates the liquidity from many DEXs and compares swap data across Uniswap, 0xProject, and 1inch. This allows users to get better trades than they would get on a single DEX by optimizing token pricing, swap fees, and slippage.
KROM tokens have more utilities planned including an option for gasless swaps, staking, and many more. Such utilities will be developed and added in the near future.
What is the current price of Kromatika?
Kromatika is trading at ₹0.683513157273316575000, representing a price movement of -0.31% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does KROM compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -0.31% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If KROM is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Kromatika performing compared to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Governance tokens?
Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Governance segment, KROM demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Kromatika's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹56334218.4068718225000 positions KROM at rank #4409, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹0.667728086545572900000 to ₹0.694469970282323025000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is KROM trading?
Kromatika has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact KROM's valuation?
With 82301961.35398406 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.