Kromatika Price Today

The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00756949, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00756949 per KROM.

Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 623,867, with a circulating supply of 82.30M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00739468 (low) and $ 0.00769083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.00418518.

In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +4.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kromatika (KROM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 623.87K$ 623.87K $ 623.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 758.02K$ 758.02K $ 758.02K Circulation Supply 82.30M 82.30M 82.30M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 623.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KROM is 82.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 758.02K.