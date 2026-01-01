ExchangeDEX+
The live Kromatika price today is 0.00756949 USD.KROM market cap is 623,867 USD. Track real-time KROM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About KROM

KROM Price Info

What is KROM

KROM Official Website

KROM Tokenomics

KROM Price Forecast

Kromatika Price (KROM)

1 KROM to USD Live Price:

$0.00756949
$0.00756949$0.00756949
-0.30%1D
USD
Kromatika (KROM) Live Price Chart
Kromatika Price Today

The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00756949, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00756949 per KROM.

Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 623,867, with a circulating supply of 82.30M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00739468 (low) and $ 0.00769083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.00418518.

In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +4.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kromatika (KROM) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 623.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KROM is 82.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 758.02K.

Kromatika Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
Kromatika (KROM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ +0.0008603550.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ -0.0000363146.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ -0.000727932240973252.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.31%
30 Days$ +0.0008603550+11.37%
60 Days$ -0.0000363146-0.47%
90 Days$ -0.000727932240973252-8.77%

Price Prediction for Kromatika

Kromatika (KROM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KROM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kromatika (KROM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kromatika could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Kromatika will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KROM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kromatika Price Prediction.

What is Kromatika (KROM)

KROM is a non-mintable ERC20 token with a fixed supply of 100 million tokens. The tokenomic model of KROM is deflationary by design. KROM is the utility token of the Kromatika Finance Dapp.

Kromatika Finance is a decentralized trading protocol enabling crypto traders to execute limit orders by utilizing the powerful concentrated liquidity feature of Uniswap v3. This feature makes it a useful Dapp by itself, but the real innovation is the ability to trade without swap fees, no price slippage, and with no risk of front-running bot attacks. KROM is the token that pays the service fee to unlock the limit order feature of Kromatika Finance Dapp. This means that by using KROM tokens, you not only get access to highly profitable limit orders on the DEX, but you will also earn extra fees on every trade thanks to the innovative approach to providing liquidity.

Kromatika Finance Dapp also benefits from an advanced MetaSwap Aggregator. This platform aggregates the liquidity from many DEXs and compares swap data across Uniswap, 0xProject, and 1inch. This allows users to get better trades than they would get on a single DEX by optimizing token pricing, swap fees, and slippage.

KROM tokens have more utilities planned including an option for gasless swaps, staking, and many more. Such utilities will be developed and added in the near future.

Kromatika (KROM) Resource

Official Website

About Kromatika

What is the current price of Kromatika?

Kromatika is trading at ₹0.683513157273316575000, representing a price movement of -0.31% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does KROM compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.31% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If KROM is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Kromatika performing compared to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Governance tokens?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Governance segment, KROM demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Kromatika's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹56334218.4068718225000 positions KROM at rank #4409, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹0.667728086545572900000 to ₹0.694469970282323025000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is KROM trading?

Kromatika has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact KROM's valuation?

With 82301961.35398406 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kromatika

