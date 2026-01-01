What is the current trading price of KRWQ?

KRWQ (KRWQ) is currently priced at ₹0.062306828286999675000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing KRWQ's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Stablecoins,KRW Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in KRWQ?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is KRWQ's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #3388 with a market capitalization of ₹132541498.6288759800000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about KRWQ?

With 2127249884.398678 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to KRWQ's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.062244522361697100000 and ₹0.062322179022219150000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does KRWQ stack up against similar assets?

Against other Stablecoins,KRW Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, KRWQ continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.