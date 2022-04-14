KUB Coin (KUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KUB Coin (KUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KUB Coin (KUB) Information The KUB Coin (KUB) is the native utility coin powering the KUB Chain, serving as a cornerstone of its growing ecosystem. It facilitates on-chain gas fee payments, can be converted into fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and enables staking for Validators and Delegators to actively secure and govern the network. KUB also supports seamless exchanges with various digital assets and unlocks exclusive services and benefits from KUB Chain's partners, driving innovation and collaboration within the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, KUB is listed on Thailand's leading Bitkub Exchange and other international cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring accessibility and global reach. Official Website: https://kubchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.bitkubchain.com/docs/EN_Bitkub_Chain_WhitePaper_V3.3.pdf

KUB Coin (KUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KUB Coin (KUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 130.82M Total Supply: $ 110.00M Circulating Supply: $ 88.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 161.96M All-Time High: $ 17.24 All-Time Low: $ 0.381968 Current Price: $ 1.47

KUB Coin (KUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KUB Coin (KUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

