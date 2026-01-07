Kurumi, the White Shiba Inu memecoin on BSC, was abandoned by its developer post-launch. The community swiftly took over. With zero transaction taxes, trades incur no fees, supporting efficient buying and selling. The fixed 1 billion token supply avoids inflation. Management occurs via casual community chats on Telegram and X; at this moment there is no DAO, relying on organic consensus for marketing, exchange listings, and DeFi explorations. This setup promotes pure decentralization and holder-driven growth on BSC.