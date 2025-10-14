What is Kurumi about?

Ku-Chan | Kurumi is a community-driven token inspired by the true story of a spirited white Shiba Inu rescued from the Chiba Wan Dog Shelter in Japan — the same shelter where Cocoro and Neiro once found hope. Under the gentle care of riko.wako.mama, Ku-Chan’s journey continues a lineage of compassion and rescue that began with Kabosumama and the original Doge. The project celebrates real stories of second chances and the bonds between rescued animals and the people who care for them, serving as a tribute to community, kindness, and connection within the broader Shiba-inspired ecosystem.

What makes Kurumi unique?

Ku-Chan | Kurumi is part of a rare rescue lineage that connects several well-known shelter dogs — Doge, Cocoro, and Neiro — all originating from Chiba Wan. As the only white Shiba Inu featured in this rescue circle, Kurumi’s story highlights both uniqueness and continuity within the community’s shared rescue narrative. The project focuses on authentic storytelling and preservation of real-world rescue history, setting it apart from typical meme tokens by rooting its identity in truth, empathy, and legacy. History of Kurumi Kurumi was launched on 14th October 2025. Taken over by the community on October 20th.

What's next for Kurumi?

Media marketing and Advertising KOLs and Partnerships Promotion, Trending and listing on cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges

What can KU-CHAN be used for?

The Ku-Chan | Kurumi token functions as a community token used to support engagement, storytelling, and project development within the Ku-Chan ecosystem. It represents participation in community-led initiatives such as art, media, and charitable awareness around animal rescue. The token may also be used for social campaigns, collectible rewards, and limited digital or real-world collaborations that celebrate the rescue lineage connected to Chiba Wan dogs.

What is the current live price of KURUMI?

KURUMI is priced at ₹0.0126861546389037060000, showing a price movement of -0.95% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KU-CHAN market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹0.0125998726094786436000 and ₹0.0128155776830412996000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is KURUMI's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #10492, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1268572.3228756580688000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 100000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence KURUMI's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.