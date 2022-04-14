KWAK (KWAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KWAK (KWAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KWAK (KWAK) Information KWAK is a MEME developed on the MultiversX blockchain, offering various community tools for its users, such as a Telegram Bot, PFP Generator, and NFT auction challenges. KWAK aims to establish a unique brand identity that transcends web3, becoming an integral part of global internet culture with a plethora of MEMEs and GIFs available for everyone to enjoy and share. The token is also designed to reward builders and active users of its ecosystem through various incentives. Official Website: https://www.kwak.lol/ Buy KWAK Now!

KWAK (KWAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KWAK (KWAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 97.01K $ 97.01K $ 97.01K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.01K $ 97.01K $ 97.01K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KWAK (KWAK) price

KWAK (KWAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KWAK (KWAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KWAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KWAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KWAK's tokenomics, explore KWAK token's live price!

KWAK Price Prediction Want to know where KWAK might be heading? Our KWAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KWAK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!