KYVE Network (KYVE) Information KYVE, the Web3 data lake solution, is a protocol that enables data providers to standardize, validate, and permanently store blockchain data streams. By leveraging permanent data storage solutions like Arweave, KYVE’s Cosmos SDK chain creates permanent backups and ensures the scalability, immutability, and availability of these resources over time. KYVE’s network is powered by decentralized uploaders and validators funded by $KYVE tokens and aims to operate as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) in the near future. This past year KYVE has gained major support, currently backed by top VCs, including Hypersphere Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Mechanism Capital, CMS Holdings, and blockchains such as Arweave, Avalanche, Solana, Interchain, and NEAR. Official Website: https://app.kyve.network/ Buy KYVE Now!

KYVE Network (KYVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KYVE Network (KYVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.78M $ 8.78M $ 8.78M Total Supply: $ 1.23B $ 1.23B $ 1.23B Circulating Supply: $ 997.90M $ 997.90M $ 997.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.82M $ 10.82M $ 10.82M All-Time High: $ 0.17427 $ 0.17427 $ 0.17427 All-Time Low: $ 0.00652407 $ 0.00652407 $ 0.00652407 Current Price: $ 0.0088025 $ 0.0088025 $ 0.0088025 Learn more about KYVE Network (KYVE) price

KYVE Network (KYVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KYVE Network (KYVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KYVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KYVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KYVE's tokenomics, explore KYVE token's live price!

