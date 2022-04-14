L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics

L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into L2VE INU (L2VE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

L2VE INU (L2VE) Information

Cupid Inu has landed on BASE! His mission is to scatter as much $L2VE as possible. For this mission he travels from one L2 blockchain to the next.

Official Website:
http://l2ve.me
Whitepaper:
http://l2ve.me

L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for L2VE INU (L2VE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 255.04K
$ 255.04K$ 255.04K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00350081
$ 0.00350081$ 0.00350081
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00025469
$ 0.00025469$ 0.00025469

L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of L2VE INU (L2VE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of L2VE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many L2VE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand L2VE's tokenomics, explore L2VE token's live price!

L2VE Price Prediction

Want to know where L2VE might be heading? Our L2VE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.