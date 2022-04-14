L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics
L2VE INU (L2VE) Information
Cupid Inu has landed on BASE! His mission is to scatter as much $L2VE as possible. For this mission he travels from one L2 blockchain to the next.
L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for L2VE INU (L2VE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
L2VE INU (L2VE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of L2VE INU (L2VE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of L2VE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many L2VE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand L2VE's tokenomics, explore L2VE token's live price!
L2VE Price Prediction
Want to know where L2VE might be heading? Our L2VE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.