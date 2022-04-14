LandWolfina (WOLFINA) Information

LandWolfina ($WOLFINA) bursts onto the Solana blockchain as LandWolf's perfect partner-in-crime. As his dynamic female counterpart, she injects fresh aura and style into the crypto community.

Inspired by Matt Furie's iconic Boys Club series, Wolfina adds a thrilling new dimension to these beloved characters. Join our unstoppable Telegram community to embark on an exciting journey with Wolfina and her lover, LandWolf!