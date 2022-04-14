Lapupu (LAPUPU) Tokenomics
Lapupu (LAPUPU) Information
The Trending Crypto Project Now on Solana
Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today.
Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement.
As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned investor, Lapupu offers an exciting opportunity to be part of something big—while having fun along the way.
The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets.
Lapupu (LAPUPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lapupu (LAPUPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lapupu (LAPUPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lapupu (LAPUPU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAPUPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAPUPU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
