Late Night On Base ($latenightonbase) is a creator-led social token launched on the Zora platform. It powers the Late Night On Base Group — an interactive community where members earn rewards in ETH by participating and staking the token.

By staking the $latenightonbase Creator Coin, members receive:

A share of trading fees generated from all assets in the group, paid in ETH

Direct ETH distributions from the @houseproto treasury

A portion of future content coin fees tied to the group’s ecosystem

The project represents a new model of community-driven value sharing — blending social interaction, creator economics, and Base ecosystem rewards into a single membership token.