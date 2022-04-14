Law of Attraction (LOA) Tokenomics
Law of Attraction (LOA) Information
$LOA is a journey that blends the realms of finance and metaphysics. It's not just another cryptocurrency; it’s a ground-breaking experiment that puts the principles of the law of attraction, manifestation, and visualization to the ultimate test, in real time.
Our mission is audacious yet simple: to manifest a market cap of 1 billion dollars, and to give something back as we grow (gratitude in action). Yes, you read that right — we’re setting our sights high, aiming to prove sceptics wrong and demonstrate the incredible potential of collective intention and positive thinking.
But how do we plan to achieve such a feat? The answer lies in our vibrant community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for the law of attraction. Together, we harness the power of positivity, visualization, and focused intention to materialize our goals in the crypto space.
This is not just about financial gain; it’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when we unite with a shared vision. Through fun, positivity, and unwavering belief, we’re paving the way for a new era of manifestation in the digital age.
Law of Attraction (LOA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Law of Attraction (LOA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Law of Attraction (LOA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Law of Attraction (LOA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LOA's tokenomics, explore LOA token's live price!
LOA Price Prediction
Want to know where LOA might be heading? Our LOA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.