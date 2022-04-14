LCP (LCP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LCP (LCP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LCP (LCP) Information The Life Changing Green Pill (LCP) is a revolutionary crypto project that blends humor, virality, and the raw energy of meme culture with a strong focus on community-driven growth. Inspired by the "red pill vs. green pill" narrative, LCP invites users to choose a path of fun, chaos, and financial potential. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet it creates real engagement through relatable content, decentralized ideals, and a passionate holder base that drives its momentum forward. Official Website: https://lcpproject.io/ Buy LCP Now!

LCP (LCP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LCP (LCP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 33.50K
Total Supply: $ 17.99M
Circulating Supply: $ 17.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.50K
All-Time High: $ 0.00936361
All-Time Low: $ 0.001514
Current Price: $ 0.00186096

LCP (LCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LCP (LCP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LCP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LCP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LCP's tokenomics, explore LCP token's live price!

LCP Price Prediction
Want to know where LCP might be heading? Our LCP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

