Ledger AI (LEDGER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ledger AI (LEDGER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ledger AI (LEDGER) Information LedgerAI is an advanced artificial intelligence-driven platform designed to enhance corporate governance by providing intelligent recommendations for objective decision-making. The project integrates AI and proprietary data to deliver tailored solutions that prioritize user-centric design and cross-sector expertise, ensuring that companies can navigate the complexities of modern business environments effectively. Official Website: https://ledgerai.co/ Buy LEDGER Now!

Ledger AI (LEDGER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ledger AI (LEDGER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.65M $ 9.65M $ 9.65M Total Supply: $ 3.14B $ 3.14B $ 3.14B Circulating Supply: $ 2.15B $ 2.15B $ 2.15B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.08M $ 14.08M $ 14.08M All-Time High: $ 0.00747007 $ 0.00747007 $ 0.00747007 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0044733 $ 0.0044733 $ 0.0044733 Learn more about Ledger AI (LEDGER) price

Ledger AI (LEDGER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ledger AI (LEDGER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LEDGER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LEDGER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LEDGER's tokenomics, explore LEDGER token's live price!

LEDGER Price Prediction Want to know where LEDGER might be heading? Our LEDGER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LEDGER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!