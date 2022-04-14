Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Legend of Arcadia (ARCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Information

Legend of Arcadia (LOA) is a card-based RPG game built on a vast story universe inspired by Kingdom Hearts. LOA is built with the latest technology for the modern gamer, powered by blockchain. Players can enjoy the game for free, on the go on a mobile device, and socialize in real time with gamers from across the globe through immersive pvp game modes and trading highly composable NFTs.

The world of Arcadia revolves around a fictional continent inhabited by small, toy-like humanoid creatures called Toy Heroes. The objective of the game is to collect and cultivate various types of Toy Heroes (totaling 8 classes and 6 factions) and earn rewards through gameplay.

Official Website:
https://legendofarcadia.io/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.legendofarcadia.io/legend-of-arcadia

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Legend of Arcadia (ARCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.89M
$ 2.89M$ 2.89M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 223.60M
$ 223.60M$ 223.60M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.92M
$ 12.92M$ 12.92M
All-Time High:
$ 0.089965
$ 0.089965$ 0.089965
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01279507
$ 0.01279507$ 0.01279507
Current Price:
$ 0.01290825
$ 0.01290825$ 0.01290825

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ARCA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ARCA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ARCA's tokenomics, explore ARCA token's live price!

ARCA Price Prediction

Want to know where ARCA might be heading? Our ARCA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.