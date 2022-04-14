Discover key insights into Lemonrocks (LEMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Lemonrocks (LEMON) Information

Introducing LemonRocks. Where innovators find tools to shape the future, and backers discover the next big thing.

One Platform For All Builders Access an extensive selection of data models and AI resources designed for builders and early-stage investors.

Start-Up Data 2.0 Cross-referenced with ML, and verified by the community. We track GitHub activity, AppStore stats, CMC, stock prices, roadmaps, user traffic, and extensive metrics.

LemonLink Connecting startups and investors with AI-driven precision, easy access to vital templates, agreements, and checklists, ensuring efficient support throughout the process.

The Lemon AI The Lemon is your personal start-up assistant. Designed for quick access to information and personalized assistance, The Lemon enhances your experience in navigating the start-up and data ecosystem.

Builders Hub The Builders Hub is a collaborative space to build, grow, and win grants for promising Web3 projects.