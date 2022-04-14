LENS (LENS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LENS (LENS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LENS (LENS) Information Lens is a specialized browser that lets you view multiple websites simultaneously in a highly organized layout. It allows you to create and save custom workspaces in the cloud for instant access from any device, anywhere you are. With robust security measures and privacy features, Lens ensures your online activities remain safe, giving you a reliable and protected browsing experience true every time. Official Website: https://getlensnow.com/ Buy LENS Now!

LENS (LENS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LENS (LENS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.12M $ 3.12M $ 3.12M Total Supply: $ 991.21M $ 991.21M $ 991.21M Circulating Supply: $ 991.21M $ 991.21M $ 991.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.12M $ 3.12M $ 3.12M All-Time High: $ 0.00994532 $ 0.00994532 $ 0.00994532 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00312801 $ 0.00312801 $ 0.00312801 Learn more about LENS (LENS) price

LENS (LENS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LENS (LENS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LENS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LENS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LENS's tokenomics, explore LENS token's live price!

LENS Price Prediction Want to know where LENS might be heading? Our LENS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LENS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!