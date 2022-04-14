Level (LVL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Level (LVL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Level (LVL) Information Level Finance is a decentralized perpetual exchange on the BNB Chain focused on delivering highly effective risk management along with first of a kind liquidity solution using original code designed from the ground up. Level's architecture facilitates direct market access to programmatic pools of liquidity, enabling capital-efficient hedging with near-zero market impact for traders looking to protect their gains while seamlessly creating a yield-bearing instrument for asset owners looking to earn passive income on their crypto holdings. Official Website: https://app.level.finance/ Buy LVL Now!

Level (LVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Level (LVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 198.60K Total Supply: $ 26.83M Circulating Supply: $ 17.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 306.04K All-Time High: $ 11.03 All-Time Low: $ 0.01090393 Current Price: $ 0.0114084 Learn more about Level (LVL) price

Level (LVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Level (LVL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LVL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LVL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LVL's tokenomics, explore LVL token's live price!

