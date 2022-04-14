Lexicon (LEXICON) Tokenomics
Lexicon is a DeFAI token that includes an AI agent framework. The project also has its own products, each meant to help people manage digital assets in simpler ways. The AI agent looks at market data, finds possible risks, and gives suggestions to make the system work better. It doesn’t remove human control, but offers real-time advice and support.
The framework is built to be clear and secure. The team checks the code through audits and regular updates, aiming to catch problems early. They encourage community members—developers, researchers, and token holders—to give feedback, suggest upgrades, and build new tools. By mixing AI with DeFi, Lexicon wants to keep up with changes in the market and give users a more direct, helpful approach to handling their assets.
Lexicon (LEXICON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Lexicon (LEXICON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lexicon (LEXICON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEXICON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEXICON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
