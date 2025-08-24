More About LIXX

LIXX Price Info

LIXX Whitepaper

LIXX Official Website

LIXX Tokenomics

LIXX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Libra Incentix Logo

Libra Incentix Price (LIXX)

Unlisted

1 LIXX to USD Live Price:

--
----
-9.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Libra Incentix (LIXX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-24 11:20:05 (UTC+8)

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00007137
$ 0.00007137$ 0.00007137
24H Low
$ 0.00013563
$ 0.00013563$ 0.00013563
24H High

$ 0.00007137
$ 0.00007137$ 0.00007137

$ 0.00013563
$ 0.00013563$ 0.00013563

$ 0.00473475
$ 0.00473475$ 0.00473475

$ 0.0000324
$ 0.0000324$ 0.0000324

-0.41%

-9.68%

+68.76%

+68.76%

Libra Incentix (LIXX) real-time price is $0.00009506. Over the past 24 hours, LIXX traded between a low of $ 0.00007137 and a high of $ 0.00013563, showing active market volatility. LIXX's all-time high price is $ 0.00473475, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000324.

In terms of short-term performance, LIXX has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, -9.68% over 24 hours, and +68.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Market Information

$ 636.92K
$ 636.92K$ 636.92K

--
----

$ 1.43M
$ 1.43M$ 1.43M

6.70B
6.70B 6.70B

15,000,000,000.0
15,000,000,000.0 15,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Libra Incentix is $ 636.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIXX is 6.70B, with a total supply of 15000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43M.

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Libra Incentix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Libra Incentix to USD was $ -0.0000188453.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Libra Incentix to USD was $ -0.0000671197.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Libra Incentix to USD was $ -0.00025586097919938304.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.68%
30 Days$ -0.0000188453-19.82%
60 Days$ -0.0000671197-70.60%
90 Days$ -0.00025586097919938304-72.91%

What is Libra Incentix (LIXX)

LIX is an innovative project aiming to revolutionize the loyalty industry through its robust blockchain-powered platform. At its core, LIXX utility token serves as the cornerstone, enabling users to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and gift vouchers. Libra Incentix is a technology company specializing in consumer loyalty. The LIX platform is the leading blockchain-based B2C Rewards Marketplace. Utility token LIXX enables ordinary shoppers to earn and freely use loyalty points.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Libra Incentix Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Libra Incentix (LIXX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Libra Incentix (LIXX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Libra Incentix.

Check the Libra Incentix price prediction now!

LIXX to Local Currencies

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Libra Incentix (LIXX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIXX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Libra Incentix (LIXX)

How much is Libra Incentix (LIXX) worth today?
The live LIXX price in USD is 0.00009506 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LIXX to USD price?
The current price of LIXX to USD is $ 0.00009506. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Libra Incentix?
The market cap for LIXX is $ 636.92K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LIXX?
The circulating supply of LIXX is 6.70B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LIXX?
LIXX achieved an ATH price of 0.00473475 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LIXX?
LIXX saw an ATL price of 0.0000324 USD.
What is the trading volume of LIXX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LIXX is -- USD.
Will LIXX go higher this year?
LIXX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LIXX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-24 11:20:05 (UTC+8)

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
08-24 02:00:00Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
08-23 08:04:00Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
08-23 03:43:59Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
08-22 14:14:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.