Libra Incentix (LIXX) Information

LIX is an innovative project aiming to revolutionize the loyalty industry through its robust blockchain-powered platform. At its core, LIXX utility token serves as the cornerstone, enabling users to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and gift vouchers.

Libra Incentix is a technology company specializing in consumer loyalty. The LIX platform is the leading blockchain-based B2C Rewards Marketplace. Utility token LIXX enables ordinary shoppers to earn and freely use loyalty points.